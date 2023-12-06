Delayed Distribution Of Ballot Papers: Justice Minister Defends ZEC

Mr Speaker Sir, the commission faced challenges in the production and distribution of ballot papers for a few constituencies and wards emanating from the unprecedented number of court challenges that it faced.”

More than 100 post-nomination applications were filed in the Electoral Court and the High Court of Zimbabwe.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Due to the large number of court challenges and the late determination of the same, the ballot papers could not be designed and printed without confirmed candidates.

Ziyambi further explained that ZEC adopted a production and distribution strategy that prioritised remote and distant provinces to mitigate distribution challenges within limited timeframes. Consequently, delays were primarily experienced in Harare, as it was the last province to have its printing and distribution completed due to its proximity to the printer.

The minister also mentioned that there were a few reported cases of errors in the ballot papers, which necessitated last-minute reprinting, further delaying their distribution. He added:

Further Mr Speaker, in mitigation of the said challenges, efforts were made to ensure that voters were not disenfranchised. The commission requested the President to consider exercising his powers under section 38 of the Electoral Act and alter his earlier proclamation so that voting could be extended to 24th August 2023 in those areas that had been affected by the delays. As a result of these efforts, a statistical analysis of the average voter turn-out by polling station showed no significant difference between affected and non-infected polling stations.

ZEC faced criticism for the logistical issues encountered on election day, with the opposition claiming that it was a deliberate strategy to rig the elections in favour of the ruling party, Zanu PF since Harare and Bulawayo are considered opposition strongholds.

Tags

Leave a Comment