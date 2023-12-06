Dzivarasekwa Tuckshop Owner Robbed Of US$3,600 Cash

4 minutes ago Wed, 06 Dec 2023 14:52:23 GMT

A businessman from Dzivarasekwa, Harare, lost US$3,600 which he was keeping in a safe at a tuckshop when armed robbers pounced on the tuckshop on the 5th of December 2023. A police report seen by Pindula News states that the man was sleeping when two robbers armed with a pistol pounced on the tuckshop and attacked him before getting away with the cash and other valuables. Read the report:

Police in Dzivarasekwa are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a tuckshop in Nehanda, Dzivarasekwa Extension, Harare on 05/12/23 at around 0120 hours in which two unidentified male suspects armed with a pistol attacked a victim who was sleeping before stealing US$ 3 600 cash which was in a safe among other valuables.

The police are calling on anyone who has information about the crime to report it at the nearest police station.

