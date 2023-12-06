Health Minister Gives An Update On Cholera Outbreak

6 minutes ago Wed, 06 Dec 2023 04:59:32 GMT

The Minister of Health and Child Care, Hon. Dr. Douglas Mombeshora, yesterday provided an update on the cholera outbreak to the Cabinet. He said as of 30 November 2023, Zimbabwe had recorded a total of 9,895 suspected cholera cases, with 9,466 recoveries and 53 confirmed deaths.

Mombeshora stated that during the period from 24 to 30 November, the highest number of cases, 607, was reported in Harare Metropolitan Province. However, this represents a decrease of 98 cases compared to the previous week. Similar slight decreases were observed in Mutare Rural and Buhera Districts in Manicaland Province.

The case fatality rate has decreased to 2.2%. The Minister attributed the decrease in cases and the case fatality rate to targeted interventions in the three main affected areas.

