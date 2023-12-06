Health Minister Gives An Update On Cholera Outbreak
The Minister of Health and Child Care, Hon. Dr. Douglas Mombeshora, yesterday provided an update on the cholera outbreak to the Cabinet. He said as of 30 November 2023, Zimbabwe had recorded a total of 9,895 suspected cholera cases, with 9,466 recoveries and 53 confirmed deaths.
Mombeshora stated that during the period from 24 to 30 November, the highest number of cases, 607, was reported in Harare Metropolitan Province. However, this represents a decrease of 98 cases compared to the previous week. Similar slight decreases were observed in Mutare Rural and Buhera Districts in Manicaland Province.
The case fatality rate has decreased to 2.2%. The Minister attributed the decrease in cases and the case fatality rate to targeted interventions in the three main affected areas.
He said efforts are being made to bring healthcare services closer to communities by setting up Oral Rehydration Points manned by community health promoters. Training programs on case management and rapid response are also ongoing.
Mombeshora added that health education campaigns on cholera prevention and control, including hygiene promotion, are being conducted in all provinces of the country. In addition to the ongoing measures, the Cabinet has highlighted the following additional actions:
1. Increasing health education on cholera and other diarrheal diseases in schools.
2. Improving water, sanitation, and hygiene conditions in communities.
3. Continuing to intensify risk communication and community engagement, with the involvement of religious and local leaders in the fight against cholera.
Meanwhile, the City of Harare Communications Division has been actively raising awareness about cholera in different areas, including Mbare. The local government authority says residents have shown their willingness to support the city’s efforts in fighting cholera. The city health department has also informed residents that cholera treatment is provided free of charge at all council clinics.
The local government authority also received a donation of sanitisers from Cairde Hygenics to be used in the fight against cholera.