CAF Schools Football Championship Under-15 Boys' Team coach Confident
The coach of the Under-15 boys’ team, Norman Taruvinga is confident his boys will “put up a great performance” in the upcoming CAF African Schools Football Championship.
The ten-team tournament will be played at Gateway High School, Harare from 14 to 17 December this year. Speaking to ZIFA media, Taruvinga said:
I believe in the talent in the squad, especially being our first time in this competition.Feedback
Yes, other countries have played this youth competition before, and have prepared for a longer period, having done their selections as early as May and before, but that should challenge us to put on a great fight.
The beauty of being a newcomer is that no one knows what you are bringing to the table.
I’m looking forward to a great performance from the boys and believe they will get all the support they need from their families, friends, communities and the nation as a whole.
The boys are currently based at Direct Contact School for a training camp that started Monday and is set to end next week on Tuesday.
