Chamisa Is CCC's "Best Foot Foward" - Chalton Hwende

Hwende was elected MDC Alliance secretary-general in 2019 before the party morphed into CCC in early 2022.

He has been keeping a low profile even as the party’s self-proclaimed interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu was decimating the party by recalling its MPs and councillors,

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Pro-Chamisa bloggers have accused him of working with Tshabangu in a bid to wrestle control of the party.

Hwende said the way forward for the opposition is political action rather than resorting to “captured” courts. He wrote:

The court’s decision to remove our candidates from the ballot in tomorrow’s election confirms that ZANU PF is after political power at all costs. We all have known this fact about ZANU since 2000. We also know that the majority of the people know that President @nelsonchamisa is the leader of the democratic struggle and is the best foot forward. We also know that Courts are captured and NO decision that will benefit the people will be delivered in those Courts. We also know that the only way forward is Political action, mass action by the people. We must stop trying to push other leaders out of the democratic movement. We need unity of purpose to confront ZANU. We need more ground action and less X (Twitter). We must also leave our communication department to comment and deal with the current issues. Hwende’s comment is unhelpful we have people who are entrusted with the responsibility of communicating for the Party. Trolls must stop pushing other leaders out of the movement we need unity and more unity!

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment