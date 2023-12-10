CCC Will Be Going To Parliament Just To Make Empty Noises - Chin'ono

4 minutes ago Sun, 10 Dec 2023 13:22:51 GMT

Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has reiterated his call for the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to withdraw from Parliament. He stated that they will only make empty noise in parliament as they are unable to stop the ruling ZANU PF party from making decisions due to their majority.

Chin’ono argues that staying would give legitimacy to ZANU PF’s corrupt rule. Fadzayi Mahere, a prominent CCC member, responded by saying that if instructed by the Citizens’ National Assembly, the party’s legislators would withdraw from parliament. However, Mahere highlighted the potential consequences of withdrawal, such as ZANU PF amending the constitution and creating a one-party state. She also questioned the effectiveness of parliamentary committees and the lack of citizen input in legislation.

Chin’ono remains unconvinced of the opposition’s usefulness in parliament. In a post seen by Pindula News, the journalist said:

