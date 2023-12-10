Local Government By-elections: Sandra Ndebele Elected Councillor

6 minutes ago Sun, 10 Dec 2023 18:49:56 GMT

Zimbabwean musician Sandra Ndebele was elected as Councillor for Ward 20 in Bulawayo during the by-elections held on 9 December 2023. Ndebele, who represented ZANU PF, had previously lost to Simbarashe Dube of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) during the general elections in August 2023. In the by-election, Ndebele received 1,106 votes, defeating Dube who received 782 votes. Other candidates, Michael Gumede of CCC and Nomagugu Ndlovu of ZAPU, received 57 and 11 votes respectively.

In Masvingo, Shantiel Yeukai Chiwara, who had been elected as the City’s Mayor following the harmonised elections, lost in the by-election for Masvingo Ward 2. Benson Hwata of ZANU PF received 612 votes, defeating Chiwara of CCC who received 585 votes. Roki Kamuzonda of CCC and independent candidate Frank Chirairo both received 90 votes.

Donaldson Mabuto of CCC was declared the councillor for Ward 9 in Bulawayo.

