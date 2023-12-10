ZESA Power Cuts Alert: Maintenance To Affect Eastern, Southern & Western Regions

5 minutes ago Sun, 10 Dec 2023 12:26:01 GMT

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), which is a subsidiary of the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA), has announced that there will be planned power interruptions in the Eastern, Southern, and Western regions. The power utility said these interruptions are necessary for maintenance work and have been scheduled for specific hours.

The maintenance is planned for the Tokwe Bulk Supply Point on December 13, 2023, from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

The affected areas include Masvingo City, Mucheke, Rujeko, Zimre Park, 4 Brigade, Clipsham, Morningside, Zimuto, Gokomere, Bikita, Nyika, Bikita Minerals, Marah Ranch, Nemamwa, Great Zimbabwe, Bushmead Water Works, Mushandike, Chivi, Mashava, Hama, Chirumhanzu, Zvishavane, Gwanda, Mberengwa, Chiredzi, Triangle Town, Triangle Mill, Hippo Valley, Rutenga, Mwenezi, Tokwe Mukosi, Beitbridge, Checheche, Chisumbanje, Zaka, Jerera, Mkwasine, Renco Mine, Mupapa, and many other locations in the region.

