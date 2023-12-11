Crime Watch: 4-year-old Girl Found Dumped In A Pit Toilet
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported on various crimes that have occurred across the country including murder, hit-and-run accidents, and drug possession.
In Dotito, Mashonaland Central Province, the police are investigating a murder case where the body of an unidentified 4-year-old girl was found dumped in a pit toilet on 8th December 2023. The police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward and report it at the nearest police station.
In Gutu in Masvingo Province, a man named Collen Mawere (43) has been arrested for the murder of his brother-in-law, Afinos Museka (59). The incident occurred on 8th December 2023 at Chihambakwe Business Centre in Gutu. Mawere allegedly assaulted Museka during a heated argument about childcare, causing Museka to fall and subsequently die.
On 9th December 2023, in Chikombedzi in Masvingo Province, four individuals named Godfree Sibanda (28), Last Lisenga (62), Cosmas Mazvetera (45), and Cephas Siziba (22) were arrested in connection with a murder case. The victim, Peterson Chitsengo (40), was assaulted by the suspects during a drinking session on 7th December 2023 at Mateke Business Centre in Mwenezi. Chitsengo sustained head injuries and was admitted to the hospital, where his condition worsened and he passed away.
In Gwanda, Matabeleland South Province, the police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred on 9th December 2023 along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road. A male adult was killed after being hit by an unknown motorist who did not stop after the accident. The police are urging anyone with information to report it at the nearest police station.
Furthermore, on the same day, detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics in Harare arrested a man named Collen Nyakarenga (35) for the unlawful possession of 1,530 kilograms of dagga (marijuana) with a street value of ZW$50,000,000. The detectives pretended to be potential buyers and arranged a meeting with the suspect at Skyline tollgate along Masvingo Highway. Nyakarenga was apprehended after producing a sack of dagga from his vehicle. The detectives also discovered an additional 16 sacks of dagga at the suspect’s residence. The police are reminding the public about the dangers of drugs and urging people to say no to drugs.