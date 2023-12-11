Crime Watch: 4-year-old Girl Found Dumped In A Pit Toilet

On 9th December 2023, in Chikombedzi in Masvingo Province, four individuals named Godfree Sibanda (28), Last Lisenga (62), Cosmas Mazvetera (45), and Cephas Siziba (22) were arrested in connection with a murder case. The victim, Peterson Chitsengo (40), was assaulted by the suspects during a drinking session on 7th December 2023 at Mateke Business Centre in Mwenezi. Chitsengo sustained head injuries and was admitted to the hospital, where his condition worsened and he passed away.

In Gwanda, Matabeleland South Province, the police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred on 9th December 2023 along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road. A male adult was killed after being hit by an unknown motorist who did not stop after the accident. The police are urging anyone with information to report it at the nearest police station.

Furthermore, on the same day, detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics in Harare arrested a man named Collen Nyakarenga (35) for the unlawful possession of 1,530 kilograms of dagga (marijuana) with a street value of ZW$50,000,000. The detectives pretended to be potential buyers and arranged a meeting with the suspect at Skyline tollgate along Masvingo Highway. Nyakarenga was apprehended after producing a sack of dagga from his vehicle. The detectives also discovered an additional 16 sacks of dagga at the suspect’s residence. The police are reminding the public about the dangers of drugs and urging people to say no to drugs.

