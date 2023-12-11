Group Of Bulawayo Councillors Reportedly Pushing For The Recall Of Mayor David Coltart

ZANU PF councillor Nokuthula Sibanda neither confirmed nor denied the alleged plan to remove Mayor David Coltart. However, she told the Independent that the councillors were dissatisfied with Coltart for not consulting them. Sibanda stated that they would approach Coltart to discuss their concerns. She was quoted as saying:

At first he engaged the Egodini project contractor Terracotta Pvt Ltd alone and after we complained we managed to meet them as councillors. He also goes on business trips without consulting us. He does not want to go with us for workshops, each time we ask him to do so he always tells us that he is a busy man. Last time when he went on leave he was supposed to leave the finance chairman acting on his behalf as per council resolution but he chose to appoint councillor Ntombizodwa Khumalo to remain in an acting capacity as a mayor.

Coltart acknowledged that some councillors were unhappy with his leadership style. He explained that the situation had worsened in recent weeks because of his busy schedule and frequent travels. He told the Independent that he had not had a Saturday at home since October 14 and that his wife had also not seen much of him. However, he denied the accusations of not consulting with his fellow councillors. He added:

As regards me not consulting that is not altogether true. Before I went overseas in October I applied in a full council meeting for leave of absence which was granted.

Sources suggest that these councillors are pursuing the interests of a former MDC A MP for Bulawayo who used his position as a councillor to acquire large plots of land and lucrative tenders. Now, they are attempting to shield these questionable acquisitions from scrutiny by the council.

David Coltart, a former Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, was elected as Mayor after the elections in August 2023. However, there are suggestions that Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the secretary-general of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), may try to recall Coltart. There is an account on X formerly Twitter in Tshabangu’s name, but we cannot confirm its authenticity. The account implies that Tshabangu may want to recall Coltart because he believes Coltart was forced on the voters by CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.

