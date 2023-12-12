Chinhoyi University Student Abducted And Tortured - Mahere

There have been an increasing number of reports about the abduction and torture of government critics, including activists from the CCC party, human rights defenders, and journalists. Some of them have been seriously injured, while others have been found dead, like Pastor Masaya, or have disappeared without a trace, as in the case of Itai Dzamara. It is suspected that state security agents are responsible for these abductions.

The government has previously denied these allegations, claiming that the abductions are staged to tarnish its reputation. They have also suggested that a “third party” might be responsible for the abductions to damage the government’s image internationally. Government authorities argue that Zimbabwe is working towards improving its relationships with other countries and cannot risk damaging these relationships by openly violating human rights.

However, some analysts believe that the ruling party, ZANU PF, has little regard for human rights and is capable of torture and killing. This belief stems from the deployment of soldiers who used live ammunition against civilians in 2018. Several other incidents are being used as evidence of ZANU PF’s capacity to abduct, torture and or kill people.

