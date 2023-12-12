Highlanders Appoint Kelvin Kaindu As New Coach Replacing Brito

Highlanders Football Club known as Bosso has appointed Kelvin Kaindu as the new head coach for the club’s first team. He takes over from Baltemar Brito whose contract expires on 31 December 2023. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the Bulawayo-based club said Kaindu is not new to the club. Read the statement:

Highlanders Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Kelvin Kaindu as the new head coach for the club’s first team.

Kaindu is not new to the club, having previously played for Highlanders in 1997 before he was entrusted with the Rosso dugout between 2012 and 2014.

