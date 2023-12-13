Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeCrime and Courts

Police Arrest Five Land Barons in Mutare

4 minutes agoWed, 13 Dec 2023 17:11:55 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Police Arrest Five Land Barons in Mutare

Police have confirmed the arrest of five suspected land barons in Mutare for illegally allocating housing stands on land that doesn’t belong to them.

In a statement this Wednesday, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the suspects as Binali Yard (48), Webster Mudzimwa (39), Tawanda Ndawe (42), Trust Matima (39), Brian Marange (59). Said Nyathi:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has intensified operations against the illegal allocation of housing stands by land barons in several parts of the country in line with the recent press release on illegal settlements on agricultural land by the Honourable Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr A.J. Masuka and in conjunction with Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ministers, Provincial Development Coordinators and Ministry of Local Government and Public Works responsible for urban and local authorities.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi urged members of the public to report illegal acts by land barons by contacting the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

More: Pindula News

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel

Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Land BaronsBinali Yard

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback