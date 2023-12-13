Police Arrest Five Land Barons in Mutare
Police have confirmed the arrest of five suspected land barons in Mutare for illegally allocating housing stands on land that doesn’t belong to them.
In a statement this Wednesday, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the suspects as Binali Yard (48), Webster Mudzimwa (39), Tawanda Ndawe (42), Trust Matima (39), Brian Marange (59). Said Nyathi:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has intensified operations against the illegal allocation of housing stands by land barons in several parts of the country in line with the recent press release on illegal settlements on agricultural land by the Honourable Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr A.J. Masuka and in conjunction with Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ministers, Provincial Development Coordinators and Ministry of Local Government and Public Works responsible for urban and local authorities.Feedback
Assistant Commissioner Nyathi urged members of the public to report illegal acts by land barons by contacting the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.
