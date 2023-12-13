Police Arrest Five Land Barons in Mutare

4 minutes ago Wed, 13 Dec 2023 17:11:55 GMT

Police have confirmed the arrest of five suspected land barons in Mutare for illegally allocating housing stands on land that doesn’t belong to them.

In a statement this Wednesday, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the suspects as Binali Yard (48), Webster Mudzimwa (39), Tawanda Ndawe (42), Trust Matima (39), Brian Marange (59). Said Nyathi: