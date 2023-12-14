Bindura Man Arrested For "Insulting" Mnangagwa Granted ZWL$500 000 Bail

4 minutes ago Thu, 14 Dec 2023 07:50:41 GMT

A 37-year-old man from Bindura, Mashonaland Central Province, Patrick Kingirasi, who was arrested on allegations of undermining the authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has been granted ZWL$500 000 bail.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said that Kingirasi, an unemployed resident of Bindura, was arrested last month and spent 24 days in pre-trial detention in Bindura Prison.

On Tuesday, 12 December, Bindura Magistrate Ndokera set Kingirasi free after granting him ZWL$500 000 bail.

