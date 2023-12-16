Another Kombi Accident Kills 2 Along Harare-Masvingo Road
Two people were killed in a tragic road accident on the Harare-Masvingo highway. The accident involved a Toyota Hiace commuter omnibus (kombi) and a Toyota Probox vehicle. The kombi was carrying 12 passengers while the Probox had four passengers.
According to a police report seen by Pindula News, the vehicles collided head-on at the 263-kilometre mark. Eleven other individuals sustained injuries and were taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital for treatment. Read the report by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP):
The bodies of the victims were taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.
Meanwhile, police in Nkayi are currently investigating a hit-and-run incident that took place on the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road. The incident occurred on 14 December 2023 at the 45-kilometre mark. An unidentified driver hit a pedestrian and fled the scene without stopping. The victim suffered a fractured right leg and is currently receiving treatment at Inyathi District Hospital. Police are appealing to anyone who has any information about the incident to report it to the nearest Police Station.
