Another Kombi Accident Kills 2 Along Harare-Masvingo Road

6 minutes ago Sat, 16 Dec 2023 13:26:26 GMT

Two people were killed in a tragic road accident on the Harare-Masvingo highway. The accident involved a Toyota Hiace commuter omnibus (kombi) and a Toyota Probox vehicle. The kombi was carrying 12 passengers while the Probox had four passengers.

According to a police report seen by Pindula News, the vehicles collided head-on at the 263-kilometre mark. Eleven other individuals sustained injuries and were taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital for treatment. Read the report by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP):