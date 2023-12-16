China Has Donated Over 1,000 Books, Computers, Printers To ZANU-PF

It will allow our students to read widely and to have a broader global view of events that will be taking place around them.

Zhou Ding, the Chinese ambassador, expressed his hope that the donation would benefit ZANU-PF and strengthen the bonds between the two parties. He said:

Our relations include not only economic cooperation but also party-to-party exchanges. The Communist Party of China (CPC) and ZANU-PF have a long history of cooperation.

Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, ZANU-PF’s secretary for external relations, acknowledged China’s crucial role in Zimbabwe’s development, dating back to the pre-independence era. He said:

He added that Zimbabwe aims to learn from China’s successes and replicate them within its own context.

