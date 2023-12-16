China Has Donated Over 1,000 Books, Computers, Printers To ZANU-PF
China has donated over 1,000 books along with computers and printers to Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party. The donation ceremony took place at the ZANU-PF headquarters in Harare, where Zhou Ding, the Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe, handed over the items to Munyaradzi Machacha, the principal of the Chitepo School of Ideology, ZANU-PF’s ideology school.
The donation includes a wide range of books covering various subjects, such as Chinese history, financial reforms, and foreign affairs according to Xinhua. These resources will be utilized in the library of the recently completed ideology school in Harare. Machacha told Xinhua after the handover ceremony:
We will be opening our school soon, and these will grace our library, where students can come and borrow and read.Feedback
It will allow our students to read widely and to have a broader global view of events that will be taking place around them.
Zhou Ding, the Chinese ambassador, expressed his hope that the donation would benefit ZANU-PF and strengthen the bonds between the two parties. He said:
Our relations include not only economic cooperation but also party-to-party exchanges. The Communist Party of China (CPC) and ZANU-PF have a long history of cooperation.
Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, ZANU-PF’s secretary for external relations, acknowledged China’s crucial role in Zimbabwe’s development, dating back to the pre-independence era. He said:
He added that Zimbabwe aims to learn from China’s successes and replicate them within its own context.
