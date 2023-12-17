"Biti, Chamisa, Ncube Have Shown Over Decades Their Commitment To A Democratic Zimbabwe" - Coltart
David Coltart, a former Minister of Education in Zimbabwe, has expressed his disappointment at the reported divisions among Nelson Chamisa, Tendai Biti, and Welshman Ncube. Coltart believes that these three individuals, whom he refers to as “trusted friends”, have consistently demonstrated their commitment to a free and democratic Zimbabwe throughout the years, despite facing numerous challenges. In a recent post seen by Pindula News, Coltart, who now serves as the Mayor of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second-largest city, stated that he firmly believes that his colleagues still possess a burning desire to liberate Zimbabwe from tyranny. He said on X:
It is disheartening, to say the least, witnessing the debate swirling around my friends @nelsonchamisa @Tbiti_campaign @Welshman_Ncube. Each one of these fine men is a trusted friend who has shown over decades his individual commitment to a free and democratic #Zimbabwe. The only ones benefiting from the current rancour are ZANU PF and corrupt tyrants. Inevitably after many years of struggle against a brutal, cunning regime, which is not bound by truth or common decency, emotions become frayed. That is further exacerbated by agent provocateurs whose role is to sow division.
Coltart called upon everyone to remember the dedicated work that each of these men has contributed. He expressed his belief that none of them have changed their desire to rid Zimbabwe of tyranny. Coltart hopes that this remembrance will serve as the seed that restores relationships between Chamisa, Biti, and Ncube, enabling them to work together to accomplish the goals they set in September 1999 when MDC was formed.
Some Context:
There have been reports circulating on social media that Biti and Ncube, who have openly expressed their disagreement with Chamisa’s methods, are behind the recalls of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MPs and councillors. These recalls were initiated by Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the party’s interim secretary general. Tshabangu argues that the recalled members no longer belong to the party and were imposed on the electorate by Chamisa.
Both Biti and Ncube have vehemently denied these allegations. Biti stated that although he disagrees with Chamisa, he will not act in a way that advantages ZANU PF. He said recently:
I am a democrat who believes in constitutionalism, the rule of law, transparency, openness and collective leadership.
I can never compromise on these core values.
However, no dispute nor differences is ever sufficient to place one at the service of Zanu PF.
Some speculate that Tshabangu has formed an alliance with ZANU PF, and the recalls are a deliberate attempt to secure a two-thirds majority for the ruling party in Parliament. Ncube believes the “cyberbullying” he and others are getting is one of Chamisa’s methods of pushing other party members out.
The disagreements in the opposition party became clear in the runup to the 23-24 August 2023 harmonised elections. Biti and others were against Chamisa’s “strategic ambiguity”, and party’s identity, structural, strategic and procedural polity.