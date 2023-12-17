"Biti, Chamisa, Ncube Have Shown Over Decades Their Commitment To A Democratic Zimbabwe" - Coltart

Some Context:

There have been reports circulating on social media that Biti and Ncube, who have openly expressed their disagreement with Chamisa’s methods, are behind the recalls of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MPs and councillors. These recalls were initiated by Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the party’s interim secretary general. Tshabangu argues that the recalled members no longer belong to the party and were imposed on the electorate by Chamisa.

Both Biti and Ncube have vehemently denied these allegations. Biti stated that although he disagrees with Chamisa, he will not act in a way that advantages ZANU PF. He said recently:

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

I am a democrat who believes in constitutionalism, the rule of law, transparency, openness and collective leadership. I can never compromise on these core values. However, no dispute nor differences is ever sufficient to place one at the service of Zanu PF.

Some speculate that Tshabangu has formed an alliance with ZANU PF, and the recalls are a deliberate attempt to secure a two-thirds majority for the ruling party in Parliament. Ncube believes the “cyberbullying” he and others are getting is one of Chamisa’s methods of pushing other party members out.

The disagreements in the opposition party became clear in the runup to the 23-24 August 2023 harmonised elections. Biti and others were against Chamisa’s “strategic ambiguity”, and party’s identity, structural, strategic and procedural polity.

Tags

Leave a Comment