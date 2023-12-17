Update On Misheck, Shadreck, Job, Armed Robbery Cases

The detectives acted on the received information and arrested the suspects at Dongo Village, Neshangwe, Sadza. The arrest led to the recovery of the stolen vehicle, an AK rifle, a cellphone, electric shocker, two kitchen knives, cables and a pair of handcuffs.

The suspects implicated Cloudious Pemberengwa and John Amon Ndlovu’ who were arrested at Duplex Flats, Old Highfield, Harare. Cloudious Pemberengwa and John Amon Ndlovu implicated Shepherd Magorimbo, Sydney Takavada, Job Nyashadzaishe Njowa and Godwin Chawaguta, leading to their arrest in Highfield, Glen Norah, Willowva,le Flats and Zengeza 5 Extension, Chitungwiza. The arrest led to the recovery of the suspects’ getaway car, a Toyota Wish, Vektor Pistol with a magazine of 8 X 9mm rounds and 303 rifle with 6 X 7.5 mm rounds.

On 14th November 2023, Cloudious Pemberengwa, Sydney Takavada John Amon Ndlovu and Godwin Chawaguta led detectives to a bushy area along James Martin Road, Southerton, Harare where they alleged to have hidden firearms. Upon arrival at the scene, the suspects started to run away and were each shot on the knee by the detectives. The suspects were taken to a hospital in Harare where they are currently admitted.

The suspects are being linked to six cases of robbery including a case of robbery which occurred at a service station in Machipsa, Highfield, Harare on 25th October 2023 where USS$ 1 366. 00 was stolen and another case of robbery which occurred at a service station in Kuwadzana 6, Harare on 25th October 2023 where US$123. 00 was stolen. Further, the suspects are clearing a case of robbery which occurred at a service station in Hatfield, Harare where US$ 2 161 was stolen.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the death of Butho Moyo (37) and arrest of Otilia Ncube (46) during a shooting incident which occurred at V Mhlope High School turn-off, Bulawayo on 14th December 2023 after detectives from CID Vehicle theft squad had received information which linked Butho Moyo to spate of theft of motor vehicle cases which occurred during the period extending from October 2023 to December 2023 in Bulawayo.

The detectives made a follow- up and tracked Butho Moyo to Cowdray Park. Bulawayo. The suspect, who was accompanied by Otilia Ncube, was seen driving a Honda Fit vehicle, registration number AEH 4643, which had been stolen at Lobels Bread, Belmont, Bulawayo, on 14th December 2023. Butho Moyo was ordered to stop but he refused to comply and accelerated towards Caravan area, Cowdray Park, Bulawayo.

A speed chase ensued resulting in Butho Moyo being shot on the back whilst Otilia Moyo was shot on the stomach. The suspects were taken to Mpilo hospital where Butho Moyo died upon admission. Otilia Moyo is currently admitted at the same hospital.

The suspects are clearing five cases of theft of Honda Fit vehicles including a case of theft of a Honda Fit vehicle, registration number AEI 0983, which occurred on 30th October 2023 at a house along Firlane Road, Newton West, Bulawayo and another case of theft of a Honda Fit vehicle, registration number AEB 6817, which occurred at a house in Mzilikazi, Bulawayo on 03rd November 2023.

The Police is concerned with the involvement of foreign nationals in some of the robbery cases. A case in point is the Kadoma-Chegutu shootout and the Victoria Falls incident where some foreign nationals ran away after a shooting incident.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has intensified operations targeting criminal .syndicates throughout the country. The Police assures the public that it will account for all criminals and ensure the law takes its course. Any form of. confrontation with police officers will be met with appropriate response. Members of the public are urged to be alert and report all criminal acts on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

