CCC Could Have Double Candidates As Chamisa And Tshabangu Camps File Nomination Papers

7 minutes ago Mon, 18 Dec 2023 16:34:25 GMT

The Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) will likely have double candidates in the upcoming by-elections in Zimbabwe. This is after the Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) accepted nomination papers from both Nelson Chamisa and Sengezo Tshabangu camps. The Nomination Court accepted papers for candidates from various constituencies, including Pelandaba-Tshabalala, Mkoba North, Chegutu West, Zvimba East, Seke, and Goromonzi South. The by-elections are scheduled for February 3, 2024.

The vacant seats resulted from the recall of Gift Ostallos Siziba, Stephen Chatiza, Madzimbamuto Tapfumanei, Admore Chivero, Mutasa Oliver, and Chibaya Amos by self-imposed opposition Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu. Tshabangu claimed that they had ceased to be party members.

ZEC presiding officer Sithembiso Nkomo announced that four candidates had successfully filed their nomination papers for the Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency seat. The nominated candidates are Nkomo Abraham Yona from the Democratic Opposition Party, Siziba Gift from CCC, Tembo Moreblessing from CCC, and Tshuma Joseph from Zanu PF.

