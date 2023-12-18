CCC Could Have Double Candidates As Chamisa And Tshabangu Camps File Nomination Papers
The Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) will likely have double candidates in the upcoming by-elections in Zimbabwe. This is after the Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) accepted nomination papers from both Nelson Chamisa and Sengezo Tshabangu camps. The Nomination Court accepted papers for candidates from various constituencies, including Pelandaba-Tshabalala, Mkoba North, Chegutu West, Zvimba East, Seke, and Goromonzi South. The by-elections are scheduled for February 3, 2024.
The vacant seats resulted from the recall of Gift Ostallos Siziba, Stephen Chatiza, Madzimbamuto Tapfumanei, Admore Chivero, Mutasa Oliver, and Chibaya Amos by self-imposed opposition Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu. Tshabangu claimed that they had ceased to be party members.
ZEC presiding officer Sithembiso Nkomo announced that four candidates had successfully filed their nomination papers for the Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency seat. The nominated candidates are Nkomo Abraham Yona from the Democratic Opposition Party, Siziba Gift from CCC, Tembo Moreblessing from CCC, and Tshuma Joseph from Zanu PF.
There are worries about the CCC’s choice to have candidates representing them in the by-elections. This decision goes against a previous ruling by the High Court, which stated that CCC members who had been recalled could not contest under the party’s name. In the Mabvuku-Tafara Constituency, Pedzai Scott Sakupwanya from ZANU PF was declared the winner without any competition because the CCC candidate, Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, was not allowed to participate.
Sithabile Mlilo, a member of the CCC National Task Force for Women, spoke to the media about the nomination process that took place today. She stated that they cannot abandon their party and that if the court decides to prevent them from participating, they will accept that decision.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v