ZANU PF Announces Candidates For February 2024 By-elections
ZANU PF has officially announced the candidates who will contest in the February 2024 by-elections in the Chegutu West and Zvimba East constituencies in Zimbabwe. The two parliamentary seats became vacant after Eddie Chivero and Oliver Mutasa were recalled by the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC).
In a letter dated December 16, 2023, ZANU PF national political commissar Mike Bimha informed Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, the party’s Mashonaland West chairperson, that Wellington Shakemore Timburwa and Kudakwashe Munhanzva will represent the party in Chegutu West and Zvimba East, respectively. Bimha wrote:
This letter serves to notify that following their victory in the primary elections, the under-listed candidates shall represent the party on the 3 February 2024 by-elections, (a) Chegutu West constituency Wellington Shakemore Timburwa, (b) Zvimba East constituency Kudakwashe Munanzva.Feedback
In view of the above please facilitate the filing of Nomination Court papers and to start preparations for the by-election campaigns.
The announcement puts to rest the speculation that former Chegutu West Member of Parliament (MP), Dexter Nduna, would challenge his disqualification to stand as the party’s representative. Nduna had expressed optimism about reversing the decision, but ZANU PF disqualified him from contesting the primary election for reasons that remain unknown, according to NewZimbabwe.
In addition to the parliamentary by-elections, ZANU PF has also announced candidates for several local council ward by-elections. Mliswa-Chikoka stated that despite some disruptions caused by rain, the internal polls were conducted fairly and freely. She said people were able to vote for their preferred candidates despite the weather conditions. She added:
This clearly shows that the democratic process is what we followed. Everyone is happy with the candidates who have energised the electorate.
The Nomination Court, which receives papers from potential candidates, is set to sit on December 18 (today).
