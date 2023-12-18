ZANU PF Announces Candidates For February 2024 By-elections

In view of the above please facilitate the filing of Nomination Court papers and to start preparations for the by-election campaigns.

The announcement puts to rest the speculation that former Chegutu West Member of Parliament (MP), Dexter Nduna, would challenge his disqualification to stand as the party’s representative. Nduna had expressed optimism about reversing the decision, but ZANU PF disqualified him from contesting the primary election for reasons that remain unknown, according to NewZimbabwe.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

In addition to the parliamentary by-elections, ZANU PF has also announced candidates for several local council ward by-elections. Mliswa-Chikoka stated that despite some disruptions caused by rain, the internal polls were conducted fairly and freely. She said people were able to vote for their preferred candidates despite the weather conditions. She added:

This clearly shows that the democratic process is what we followed. Everyone is happy with the candidates who have energised the electorate.

The Nomination Court, which receives papers from potential candidates, is set to sit on December 18 (today).

More Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment