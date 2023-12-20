Mpilo Central Hospital's Incinerator Nears Completion

The incinerator is under construction, it’s going to be a game changer in waste management in the Southern region. It’s not meant to save the hospital but the city.

As you saw for yourself it’s a huge building and it’s going to come with two trucks for collecting liquid waste and other forms of waste.

I am sure we will be able to assist Bulawayo City Council (BCC) with waste management as well.

Everything is ready, they have started the recruitment of relevant staff, incinerator operator, electrical engineer, and mechanical engineer.

Once we have the full complement of the staff that is required then they are ready to bring the meta.

What they don’t want is to deliver then the thing is lying idle because we don’t have an incinerator operator, the engineer.

So they are saying once we have manpower ready, they deliver, they train and we are done.

For some of the ranks they are basics, drivers, general hands, we can recruit within.