United States Court Disqualifies Former President Donald Trump From Seeking Re-election

It does not stop Trump running in the other states and his campaign says it will appeal to the US Supreme Court.

The ruling marks the first-ever use of Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment to disqualify a presidential candidate.

The 14th Amendment was ratified after the American Civil War. Section 3 was intended to block secessionists from returning to previous government roles once southern states re-joined the Union.

It was used against Confederate President Jefferson Davis and his vice-president Alexander Stephens, both of whom had served in Congress. It has seldom been invoked since.

The Tuesday ruling sets the stage for the Supreme Court, whose 6-3 conservative majority includes three Trump appointees, to consider whether the former President is eligible to serve another term. The justices wrote in their ruling:

We do not reach these conclusions lightly. We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach.

The Colorado Supreme Court’s decision does not go into effect until 4 January 2024.

That is the eve of the deadline for the state to print its presidential primary ballots.

Trump is facing four criminal cases, including one federal and one state case in Georgia related to his alleged election subversion efforts.

