USA: Court Says Former President Donald Trump Not Eligible To Be A Presidential Candidate

We conclude that the foregoing evidence, the great bulk of which was undisputed at trial, established that President Trump engaged in insurrection. President Trump’s direct and express efforts, over several months, exhorting his supporters to march to the Capitol to prevent what he falsely characterized as an alleged fraud on the people of this country were indisputably overt and voluntary.

January 6th Capitol Riot: What Happened

On January 6, 2021, a group of people who support President Trump went to the U.S. Capitol and tried to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. They broke into the Capitol, damaged property, and caused chaos. Trump had given a speech earlier that day where he claimed there was election fraud and told his supporters to go to the Capitol. The rioters looted and vandalized offices, and some even went into the Senate chamber. Eventually, law enforcement and the National Guard were able to remove the rioters and secure the Capitol. Trump was later impeached for inciting the insurrection, but he was not found guilty by the Senate. A committee was formed to investigate the riot, and they referred Trump and others to the Justice Department for possible criminal charges. Many people have been arrested and charged in connection with the riot, making it the largest criminal investigation in the history of the Justice Department.

Court Decision Impact:

This decision only applies to Colorado, but it could have a significant impact on the 2024 presidential campaign. Colorado election officials have stated that the matter needs to be resolved by January 5th, which is the deadline to set the list of candidates for the Republican primary in the state. Trump’s campaign has vowed to appeal the decision to the US Supreme Court and believes that the higher court will rule in their favour.

The ruling has drawn both support and criticism. Allies of the former president have expressed shock at the decision and believe that higher courts will overturn it. House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized the ruling, calling it a “reckless” attack on democracy. On the other hand, some have praised the decision as a necessary step to hold Trump accountable for his role in the insurrection.

While this ruling only affects Colorado, it could set a precedent for similar challenges in other states. Trump has faced multiple lawsuits invoking the 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist ban, and this decision could embolden further legal action against him. The outcome of these legal battles could shape the political landscape leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

