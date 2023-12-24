Ghettocracy Score: Winky D Unveils Supporting Acts

4 minutes ago Sun, 24 Dec 2023 13:30:03 GMT

Gateway Streams Media has partnered with Winky D to unveil the lineup of supporting acts for his highly-anticipated Ghettocracy Score show, which will take place on New Year’s Eve in 2024 at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC). The event promises to be an epic celebration to ring in the new year.

The lineup includes Exq, Killer T, Master H, Tocky Vibes, Bazooker, and Bling 4, The Standard reported.

These acts, with their diverse artistry, promise to create the perfect prelude to Winky D’s highly-awaited set. There are even whispers of a potential album launch during the night, adding an electrifying layer of anticipation to the event.

