Ghettocracy Score: Winky D Unveils Supporting Acts
Gateway Streams Media has partnered with Winky D to unveil the lineup of supporting acts for his highly-anticipated Ghettocracy Score show, which will take place on New Year’s Eve in 2024 at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC). The event promises to be an epic celebration to ring in the new year.
The lineup includes Exq, Killer T, Master H, Tocky Vibes, Bazooker, and Bling 4, The Standard reported.
These acts, with their diverse artistry, promise to create the perfect prelude to Winky D’s highly-awaited set. There are even whispers of a potential album launch during the night, adding an electrifying layer of anticipation to the event.
Standard tickets for the show are priced at US$20, while VIP access is available for US$50. Organizers urge fans to secure their tickets early, as the HICC is expected to be flooded with Winky D devotees come showtime.
The HICC holds a special place in Winky D’s history, as it was the venue where he unveiled his last album, Eureka Eureka and Njema, leaving audiences stunned and eager for more. With the addition of Master H and Bling 4 to the lineup, alongside familiar favourites like Exq, Tocky Vibes, and Killer T, who have previously collaborated with Winky D on Eureka Eureka, the Ghettocracy Score show promises to be a night to remember.
