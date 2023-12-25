Zimbabweans Based In Kenya Launch Association
Zimbabweans based in Kenya have formally launched a new chapter for Zimbabweans living in the East African country named the Association of Zimbabweans in Kenya (AZIKE).
AZIKE brought together a diversity of Zimbabweans, including those in business, academia, agriculture, financial institutions, supporting staff and international organisations based in Kenya and beyond, reported The Herald.
Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Kenya, Uganda and Somalia, Winnipeg Moyo presided over the launch at her official residence in Loresho, Nairobi.
Interim Chair of AZIKE, Fungai Makoni said the Association will provide a platform for cultural exchange and professional networking. She said:
The Association’s overarching objective is to provide a platform for cultural exchange, professional networking, and mutual assistance among its members.
The Association will continue to endeavour to plant renewed nationalism and a sense of pride in the members’ Zimbabwean identity as well as a commitment to actively participate in activities that promote the country.
AZIKE, which was initially mooted in 2009, will help in luring investment back home, according to Moyo.
Makoni said that the Association plans to organise regular events, including cultural and networking mixers, and educational seminars which will promote a deeper understanding of Zimbabwean traditions and foster a sense of community.
More: Pindula News