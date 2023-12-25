Zimbabweans Based In Kenya Launch Association

8 minutes ago Mon, 25 Dec 2023 09:39:35 GMT

Zimbabweans based in Kenya have formally launched a new chapter for Zimbabweans living in the East African country named the Association of Zimbabweans in Kenya (AZIKE).

AZIKE brought together a diversity of Zimbabweans, including those in business, academia, agriculture, financial institutions, supporting staff and international organisations based in Kenya and beyond, reported The Herald.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Kenya, Uganda and Somalia, Winnipeg Moyo presided over the launch at her official residence in Loresho, Nairobi.

