A House Needs To Cost Less Than US$5 000 - Mafume On Housing Options

We are also addressing the issue of settlements. We know there are floods, people are living in areas where they are not supposed to be living. I also visited Budiriro to see the houses. Housing is a city problem and a national problem.

We need to find a solution around housing. Firstly, we need to deal with the approval of our houses. What we define as a house is now a colonial structure.

We need to change our materials, we need to reduce the cost for someone building a house so that they don’t stay in shacks.

So we are going to ask our planning department to experiment with new methodologies — panel building, a house needs to cost less than US$5 000 for it to be a low-cost housing.

We need to put up a house with very limited amounts of money and I think technology has improved the extent that we can build a decent low-cost house.

Our country does not experience earthquakes, does not have instability, therefore, there is really no need of building some of these monuments to nothing.