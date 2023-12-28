Update On Man Shot Dead Over Missing Snooker Token: Shooter Arrested

2 minutes ago Thu, 28 Dec 2023 09:27:45 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported that they have arrested a man named Takeknowledge Mthombeni (39) for shooting and killing Wilson Malunga (21) while they were playing snooker in Filabusi on Christmas day. The suspect has also been charged with armed robbery, as the firearm he used was stolen during a previous robbery in Mberengwa. A police report seen by Pindula News read:

Reference is made to the ZRP message on X platform on 26/12/23 in which Wilson Malunga (21) was shot dead by suspect, Takeknowledge Mthombeni (39) while playing snooker in Filabusi on 25/12/23 at around 0130 hours. The police has arrested the suspect at Mabhuru Business Centre, Neta, Mberengwa. The firearm used in the commission of the crime has been recovered. The suspect is now facing another charge of armed robbery in relation to the case which occurred in Mberengwa on 23/12/23 where the firearm used to kill Wilson Malunga was stolen.

In August 2022, President Emmerson Mnangagwa offered amnesty to people who owned illegal firearms in Zimbabwe. The amnesty allowed them to hand in their guns to the police without facing any consequences. Around 538 guns were surrendered before the deadline, and the amnesty was extended.

