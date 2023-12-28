Update On Man Shot Dead Over Missing Snooker Token: Shooter Arrested
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported that they have arrested a man named Takeknowledge Mthombeni (39) for shooting and killing Wilson Malunga (21) while they were playing snooker in Filabusi on Christmas day. The suspect has also been charged with armed robbery, as the firearm he used was stolen during a previous robbery in Mberengwa. A police report seen by Pindula News read:
Reference is made to the ZRP message on X platform on 26/12/23 in which Wilson Malunga (21) was shot dead by suspect, Takeknowledge Mthombeni (39) while playing snooker in Filabusi on 25/12/23 at around 0130 hours. The police has arrested the suspect at Mabhuru Business Centre, Neta, Mberengwa. The firearm used in the commission of the crime has been recovered. The suspect is now facing another charge of armed robbery in relation to the case which occurred in Mberengwa on 23/12/23 where the firearm used to kill Wilson Malunga was stolen.
In August 2022, President Emmerson Mnangagwa offered amnesty to people who owned illegal firearms in Zimbabwe. The amnesty allowed them to hand in their guns to the police without facing any consequences. Around 538 guns were surrendered before the deadline, and the amnesty was extended.
Unfortunately, despite this effort, there is still a problem with gun violence in the country. The police are still receiving reports of homicides and armed robberies involving unlicensed firearms. The amnesty does not seem to have fully solved the issue.
Gun violence is a serious problem because it puts people’s lives at risk and creates fear and insecurity in communities. The government needs to take further action to address this issue and ensure the safety of its citizens.
In a separate incident, the police in Odzi are asking for help in an investigation of a hit-and-run accident that happened on Christmas day. A man (36) was hit by a car at Riverside Bridge along the Harare-Mutare Road near Nofoke Poultry Farm. The driver did not stop after the accident, and the man died at the scene.