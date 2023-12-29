Acting President Chiwenga's Statement On The Harare-Mutare Road Traffic Accident

A total of 40 people were injured and initially admitted of whom 32 were discharged. Six remain hospitalized at Marondera Provincial Hospital where two were transferred to Parirenyatwa Hospital for specialized attention and treatment.

The glaring images shows the horrendous nature of the accident.

In terms of Section 32 paragraph C of the Civil Protection Act, Chapter 10.06, as the Acting President,I have invoked the relevant Sections of the Civil Protection Act to enable the State to render funeral assistance to the bereaved families and meet the medical bills of the injured.

On behalf of the Nation, and on my own behalf, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. As a humble token of sharing in the grief, the Government of Zimbabwe in conjunction with the Insurance Council of Zimbabwe will meet the burial costs of all the deceased and provide medical assistance for the injured. As we express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families, we also wish those receiving treatment a speedy recovery.

I urge the Marondera District Civil Protection Committee to quickly establish a Command Centre for expediting the collection of the deceased and providing pyscho-social support to the bereaved families.

Whilst efforts are being made to give education and awareness on traffic safety on our highways, all motorists and public transport operators are implored to always exercise a high degree of caution and care on the roads.

Law enforcement agencies and responsible authorities, including the Zimbabwe Republic Police will ensure that stringent measures are taken to deal with errant drivers along major highways. Culprits will face the full wrath of the law.

I urge passengers to contribute towards their safety and prevent the spreading of drivers. As we count our losses and mourn the deceased, it is my sincere hope that this will be a wake-up call and serve as an opportunity for all of us to fulfil a collective responsibility towards the safety of all travellers.

I wish all the injured a speedy recovery.

I Thank you

