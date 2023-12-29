CCC Candidates Set To Compete Against Each Other In Upcoming By-elections

These by-elections come as a result of recent recalls ordered on both parliamentary and local authority-elected opposition representatives by Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be the CCC interim secretary general.

Tshabangu has fielded his own candidates to participate in the polls, while Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the CCC party has also defiantly deployed the recalled individuals to try and recover their seats through the by-elections. Both factions of the CCC are using Chamisa’s face as their logo, and it is expected that the ballot papers will bear the opposition leader’s image when they are printed.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

The CCC has accused ZANU PF of sponsoring a plot to destroy the party through Tshabangu, who has initiated several recalls in an attempt to weaken the opposition’s representation in parliament and control over several major urban councils. However, ZANU PF has denied any involvement in hiring Tshabangu to carry out these recalls. Tshabangu also denies the allegations.

The competing CCC candidates and the recalls themselves have raised concerns about the confusion within the opposition and the impact it may have on the democratic processes in the country. The fact that candidates from the same party are running against each other not only undermines the unity and coherence of the opposition but also creates confusion among voters.

Meanwhile, other CCC officials including Kudzai Kadzombe, former Harare Deputy Mayor, have chosen to stand as independent candidates to avoid being recalled by Tshabangu in the future.

Tags

Leave a Comment