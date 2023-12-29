CCC Candidates Set To Compete Against Each Other In Upcoming By-elections
Candidates from the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Zimbabwe are set to compete against each other in several local authority by-elections scheduled for February 2024.
One such example is the Chegutu Ward 5 municipal election, where CCC candidates Gloria Kawadza and Alice Kundhlande will both be contesting each other in the poll, while Zanu PF’s Alice Mavetera will be their other opponent. Similarly, in Ward 9 of the Chegutu Municipal poll, CCC candidates Pamela Ngaru and Loice Tigirigi will be competing against each other, along with a Zanu PF candidate and an independent candidate, ZimLive reported.
This trend continues in other wards as well, including Chinhoyi Ward 9, where CCC candidates Nicholas Phiri and Ninion Varandeni will battle it out against each other, alongside Zanu PF’s Edward Besu. The fielding of double candidates is also happening in Chinhoyi Ward 12, Chitungwiza Ward 7, Chitungwiza Ward 21, Gweru Ward 11, Kwekwe Ward 9, Marondera Ward 8, Marondera Ward 10, Mutare Ward 5, Mutare Ward 8, and Mutare Ward 12.
These by-elections come as a result of recent recalls ordered on both parliamentary and local authority-elected opposition representatives by Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be the CCC interim secretary general.
Tshabangu has fielded his own candidates to participate in the polls, while Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the CCC party has also defiantly deployed the recalled individuals to try and recover their seats through the by-elections. Both factions of the CCC are using Chamisa’s face as their logo, and it is expected that the ballot papers will bear the opposition leader’s image when they are printed.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
The CCC has accused ZANU PF of sponsoring a plot to destroy the party through Tshabangu, who has initiated several recalls in an attempt to weaken the opposition’s representation in parliament and control over several major urban councils. However, ZANU PF has denied any involvement in hiring Tshabangu to carry out these recalls. Tshabangu also denies the allegations.
The competing CCC candidates and the recalls themselves have raised concerns about the confusion within the opposition and the impact it may have on the democratic processes in the country. The fact that candidates from the same party are running against each other not only undermines the unity and coherence of the opposition but also creates confusion among voters.
Meanwhile, other CCC officials including Kudzai Kadzombe, former Harare Deputy Mayor, have chosen to stand as independent candidates to avoid being recalled by Tshabangu in the future.