Approximately 200 Settlers At Umvutsha Farm Face Eviction

They were later evicted but they challenged their eviction at the higher courts..

The Supreme Court upheld their appeal to say that the 2008 and any other subsequent hearing which was done by the High Court was a nullity because once land is gazetted no court shall have jurisdiction.

The settlers have been residing on the Umvutsha farm since 2008, and during their time there, they have erected structures and have been paying taxes. The farm, which is owned by the Fletcher family, was gazetted in 2000. In 2008, additional pieces of land held by Michael Fletcher were also gazetted.

A recent report claims the farm is owned by Tara and Troy Maidwell. The family is into market gardening, supplying numerous supermarkets in Bulawayo with vegetables.

