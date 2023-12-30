Over 100 Families Evacuated After Flash Floods Struck Harare Suburbs

Some of the flooded areas were newly allocated council residential stands.

For those that were allocated land legally and it is within an area where you cannot construct we are going to give them alternative land.

For those that have gone and invaded land illegally. We are becoming uneasy as a council with the process of regularization of illegalities. We need to come up with a robust plan.

We need to come with a ministry of housing. We have a national housing crisis as a country and as a city.

Furthermore, Mayor Mafume emphasized the need to reduce the cost of building houses. He proposed exploring cheaper building materials and construction methods to bring down the cost of constructing a decent house to approximately US$5,000. By implementing lower building standards, he believes that affordable housing can be provided on a larger scale, ensuring that residents have access to decent homes.

