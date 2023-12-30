ZIMRA Announces An Auction Of Uncleared and Forfeited Vehicles And Goods

6 minutes ago Sat, 30 Dec 2023 12:40:01 GMT

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has authorised MAC Auction Services (Pvt) Ltd to conduct an auction of Uncleared and Forfeited Vehicles and Goods for Kazungula, Victoria Falls, and Hwange. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the authority said the auction will be conducted as follows:

– Sale Date: Friday 5 January 2024 at 0830hrs

– View Date: Thursday 4 January 2024 from 0900hrs to 1630hrs

– Venue: State Warehouse Victoria Falls.

Vehicles:

