ZIMRA Announces An Auction Of Uncleared and Forfeited Vehicles And Goods
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has authorised MAC Auction Services (Pvt) Ltd to conduct an auction of Uncleared and Forfeited Vehicles and Goods for Kazungula, Victoria Falls, and Hwange. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the authority said the auction will be conducted as follows:
– Sale Date: Friday 5 January 2024 at 0830hrs
– View Date: Thursday 4 January 2024 from 0900hrs to 1630hrs
– Venue: State Warehouse Victoria Falls.
Vehicles:
Kazungula Yard:
– 2019 Toyota Rav 4 Chs#Jtmw23fv20j016798
– 2015 Tata Telecoline Single Cab Chs#Mat374473e9r06467
– 2016 Isuzu Dmax Doube Cab Chs#Mpatfs86jft026938
– 2014 Ford Fiesta Chs#Wf0dxxgakdeu75657
– 2014 Vauxhall Astra Sri Ctdi Diesel Chs#W0lpf8en5e8046852
– 2008 Lexus Gs300 Petrol Chs#Jthbh96s605058968
– Peugeot 206 Chs#Vf32ahfze40117573
– Citroen C2 Chs#Vf7jm8hzc97468290
– Bmw 316 Chs#Wbaa120x0aw53957
– Hyundai I30 Crdi Chs#Tmad351ulfj267049
– Isuzu Kb Chs# Frame Chsadmtfr260d50273475
– 2016 Venter Mini Savuti Chs#Abv111sngn7s0030
– 1997 York Lowbed Trailer Chs#A048885
– 2004 David Lawrence Fltbed Trailer Chs#Sfcs3m4b00021
– 2006 David Lawrence Fltbed Trailer Chs#Sfcs3m6b000307
– 2004 Mntracon Flatbed Trailer Chs#Smrc3axxx4d065786
– Trailer Chs#Whk170316102338
– Iveco 75e17 Tipper Chs#Zcfa75c0102381329
– 2 Engines
– Steel Box
Victoria Falls:
– 1*Tse Max Load Trailer Ch Aag232pm10k1504
– 1*Vanhool Bus(Volvo);Chs#Yb31mgd19na030508
– 2000 Nissan Bluebird Sunny Sedan Chs #Jncfa16z0006231
– 2004 Ford Mondeo; Chs #: Wf05xxgbb54e36528; Eng #: Tba; Colour Black [No Keys – In Ckd Form
– 2003 Jaguar X Type, Chs# Sajac51m13xd35987, 2496cc, Petrol, Grey (No Keys)
– Nissan Caravan; Chs # Ale50-017093; Reg # Abq9562
– 01 X Honda Civic Hatchback Chassis # Shheu87208u211468; Eng#D16v13117600 Year 2003 Colour Blue
– 1991 Toyota Minibus, Chs# Lh100 0020109 (No Keys)
– 1994 Toyota Chaser; Chs#Gx906595926; Eng#1gfe61844427
– 2001 Vauxhall Limo Wol0vbf6911111510
– 2001 Vauxhall Limo Wol0vbf6921065112
– Toyota Gaia
– 01*2005 Honda Stepwagon, Chs# Rg1102495
Other Items to Include:
– 20* Work Suits
– 2*Work Suits Trousers
– 4* Lift Belts
– 60* Welding Glasses Goggles
– 1* Box Welding Visor Glasses
– 1*Boxes Filler Gauges
– 32 Pairs Rumber Coated Gloves
– 9 *Pairs Leather Safety Gloves
– 2 Pairs Pvc Gloves
– 28 Pieces Cutting Nozzles
– 5*Fruer S Love Wine
– 1*Saxenburg Anno
– 3*Oomaine Deloprite
– 8* Packets Plastic Connectors
– 1* High Pressure Pipe
– 4*20 Note Books Pads
A deposit of US$2,000 for vehicles and US$1,000 for other items is required to obtain a Buyer’s card. Payment must be made in cash, swipe, or RTGS (real-time gross settlement) at the conclusion of the sale.
Selected items will be payable in US$
Entry to viewing and sale days is strictly for catalogue holders only at ZWL 5 000.00 per head
Payment strictly Cash/Swipe/RTGS at the conclusion of the Sale
Forthcoming ZIMRA Auction Sales
Plumtree 10-11 January 2024
Beitbridge 25-26 January 2024
For more information, contact:
MAC Auction Services
Shop P20 Upper Pavilion
Westgate Shopping Centre
Harare
Tel 0242 309319 0716 676692
Email: info@macauctionservices.co.