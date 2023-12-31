Boy (8), Dad Drown In Deep Pool In Sanyati
An eight-year-old boy and his father drowned in a two-metre deep pool in Sanyati, Kadoma on Saturday, 30 December, police have said.
In a statement, police said the boy, Devine Musandipa, was sitting on the edge of the pool when its perimeter collapsed, taking him under the water.
His 12-year-old sister ran to inform their father, Sifiso Bhebhe (43), of the accident. Unfortunately, Bhebhe also drowned in the pool as he tried to save his son. Police said:
The ZRP reports a sad incident which occurred on 30/12/23 in a bushy area near Sunrise Township, Sanyati, Kadoma in which Devine Musandipa (8) drowned in a pool, approximately two metres deep, after the edge of the pool he was sitting on collapsed.
The victim had been fetching firewood with his sister (12) when they came across the pool. The victim’s father, Sifiso Bhebhe (43) drowned in the same pool whilst trying to rescue his son.
More: Pindula News