Boy (8), Dad Drown In Deep Pool In Sanyati

4 minutes ago Sun, 31 Dec 2023 15:15:05 GMT

An eight-year-old boy and his father drowned in a two-metre deep pool in Sanyati, Kadoma on Saturday, 30 December, police have said.

In a statement, police said the boy, Devine Musandipa, was sitting on the edge of the pool when its perimeter collapsed, taking him under the water.

His 12-year-old sister ran to inform their father, Sifiso Bhebhe (43), of the accident. Unfortunately, Bhebhe also drowned in the pool as he tried to save his son. Police said:

