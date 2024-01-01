Mother Of Budiriro Boy (6) Swept Away By Floods Threatened By Land Barons

The body of the boy was recovered some 5km downstream from her place of residence on Wednesday.

Land barons, most of whom are linked to ZANU PF, have been illegally selling council and State land to home seekers over the years.

Last week, ZANU PF distanced itself from land barons illegally parcelling out land in different parts of the country using its name and demanded that law enforcement agencies ensure that the law takes its course.

In a statement, ZANU PF acting secretary-general Patrick Chinamasa said that the ruling party did not condone the unlawful land occupations and illegal activities of land barons.

Harare Residents Trust (HRT) director, Precious Shumba, recently told NewsDay that land barons were to blame for flooding in Budiriro this month which affected several families. Said Shumba:

Flooding is predictable in wetlands and low-lying areas such as Budiriro. With all that knowledge, corrupt people in both council and the government have been collaborating with land barons to allocate people residential stands on the wetlands and water pathways without any consideration of the impacts of their actions. If you visit and interview some of the victims, they reveal that identified council officials have misled the City of Harare by collecting money from the land barons and promising the desperate home seekers that nothing will happen to them.

