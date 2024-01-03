Wheel Dislodged From A Moving Truck Fatally Hits A Doctor Walking Along The Road

This unfortunate event follows another recent incident where a female police officer also died in similar circumstances. She was standing on the side of the road when she was fatally hit by a wheel that had come off the trailer of a moving haulage truck. The incident occurred on the Harare-Mutare Road at the 51-kilometre mark.

In Guruve, the police have arrested a person named Bayisai Scotch (28) in connection with a murder case. The incident occurred on January 1, 2024, at Marirambada Farm, where Isaac Kusikwenyu (33) was fatally struck on the head with a log. Sadly, Kusikwenyu passed away on January 2, 2024. The cause of the altercation was related to a payment dispute. The suspect had refused to pay for gumboots that had been sold to him by the victim’s mother. The police are investigating the case further.

In another incident, the police in Bulawayo are seeking information from the public regarding a murder case. An unidentified woman was discovered dead in a bushy area at Denver Farm, Cowdray Park. The victim had swollen lips, cuts on the head and knees. She was wearing a red and white dress with a charcoal-grey hooded jacket. The police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and report it at the nearest police station. This information could be helpful in their ongoing investigation.

