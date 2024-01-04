We Were Robbed But God Is A RESTORER, Indeed 2023 Was The Year - Chamisa

7 minutes ago Thu, 04 Jan 2024 07:26:49 GMT

Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), believes that his party was unfairly denied victory in the 2023 elections. He expressed his confidence that God would restore their win.

During his campaign, Chamisa promised his supporters that his party would come to power in the 2023 harmonised elections, but he ultimately lost to President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Chamisa disputed the results and called for a new election, claiming that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and the ruling party ZANU PF had colluded to manipulate the results in Mnangagwa’s favour. He cited various irregularities, such as delayed voting, mix-ups with ballot boxes, and voter intimidation, as evidence for his call for a fresh poll. These irregularities were also noted by both local and international observers.

In his New Year message, Chamisa urged his supporters to remain focused on bringing about change and transformation in Zimbabwe. He expressed his belief that despite being robbed of victory in 2023, God will restore their position. Chamisa declared:

