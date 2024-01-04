We Were Robbed But God Is A RESTORER, Indeed 2023 Was The Year - Chamisa
Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), believes that his party was unfairly denied victory in the 2023 elections. He expressed his confidence that God would restore their win.
During his campaign, Chamisa promised his supporters that his party would come to power in the 2023 harmonised elections, but he ultimately lost to President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Chamisa disputed the results and called for a new election, claiming that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and the ruling party ZANU PF had colluded to manipulate the results in Mnangagwa’s favour. He cited various irregularities, such as delayed voting, mix-ups with ballot boxes, and voter intimidation, as evidence for his call for a fresh poll. These irregularities were also noted by both local and international observers.
In his New Year message, Chamisa urged his supporters to remain focused on bringing about change and transformation in Zimbabwe. He expressed his belief that despite being robbed of victory in 2023, God will restore their position. Chamisa declared:
A 2024 FULL OF SURPRISES… As we begin a new year, I encourage you to stay focused on the promise. We were robbed but God is a RESTORER. We keep the faith. Indeed 2023 was the year. Let 2024 be the year of vindication! Wishing you abundant blessings, unprecedented wins and record-breaking gains this 2024.. Our goal is single and simple; to make change happen and transform Zimbabwe unto greatness. Declaring unto Zimbabwe incredible successes in reforms, unimaginable strides in unity and spectacular victories in peace and restoration!! It’s a pleasant surprises-filled 2024. May God gracefully guide, guard and glide you. Flourish and Shine! A Happy 2024 with sparkle and cheer everyone! #Godisinit
Chamisa has faced criticism in the past for being perceived as inactive in his efforts to bring about change in Zimbabwe. His critics accuse him of being too gentle, cowardly, and overly focused on religious teachings. However, Chamisa has defended his approach, stating that peace is the key to removing the ruling party, ZANU PF, from power. He draws parallels to historical figures like Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi, who achieved victory through peaceful means.
On the other hand, Chamisa’s critics argue that ZANU PF is ruthless and requires a more assertive challenger like Job Sikhala or Tendai Biti – both senior officials in the CCC. They suggest that a more aggressive approach is necessary to counter the ruling party effectively. However, those who support Chamisa’s methods argue that ZANU PF wants him to be aggressive so that they can justify his imprisonment or even worse, his murder.