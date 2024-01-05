Police Identify 5 People Who Died In CAG Bus Accident Along Karoi-Binga Road
Five people who died in the Karoi-Binga road accident when a CAG bus collided head-on with a Mazda B2200 have been identified.
In a statement seen by Pindula News, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said three of the victims died instantly at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries upon admission to the hospital. The Mazda B2200 was carrying fifteen passengers when the accident took place. Read the statement dated 5 January 2023:
UPDATE ON A FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AT THE 26 KM PEG ALONG KAROI-BINGA ROAD, KAROI
Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police X handle post on the fatal road traffic accident involving a CAG bus and a Mazda B2200 vehicle, which occurred at the 26 km peg along Karoi-Binga Road on 4th January 2024. The Zimbabwe Republic Police releases names of the five victims who died in the crash.
The victims were identified by their next of kin as listed:-
- Cosmas Matongo (29), a male adult of Magunje Village, Makande, and he was the driver of the Mazda Pickup.
- Alisha Kufandikamwe (15), a female juvenile of Maheya Village, Makande.
- Agness Mupini (61), a female adult of Masukusa village, Magunje.
- Trymore Mapiringanwa a male adult of Makande
- Trynose Mavhurere (23), a male adult of Nyajena village, Makande.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that motorists should be cautious on the roads and abide by the road rules and regulations, avoid speeding and overtaking when it is not safe to do so, so as to safeguard lives on the roads.
