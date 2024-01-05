Police Identify 5 People Who Died In CAG Bus Accident Along Karoi-Binga Road

5 minutes ago Fri, 05 Jan 2024 18:19:34 GMT

Five people who died in the Karoi-Binga road accident when a CAG bus collided head-on with a Mazda B2200 have been identified.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said three of the victims died instantly at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries upon admission to the hospital. The Mazda B2200 was carrying fifteen passengers when the accident took place. Read the statement dated 5 January 2023:

UPDATE ON A FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AT THE 26 KM PEG ALONG KAROI-BINGA ROAD, KAROI

Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police X handle post on the fatal road traffic accident involving a CAG bus and a Mazda B2200 vehicle, which occurred at the 26 km peg along Karoi-Binga Road on 4th January 2024. The Zimbabwe Republic Police releases names of the five victims who died in the crash.

