Zimbabwe Police Has Warned People Involved In Illegal Land Allocation

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned people involved in illegal land allocation. The police emphasise that regardless of a person’s social standing or status, they will be held accountable under the law. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the police national spokesperson, advised individuals seeking land to verify with the appropriate authorities if the land being sold has been legally acquired before making any transactions. Read the statement:

CRIMINAL ACTS AND ILLEGAL SETTLEMENTS ON LAND IN RURAL AND URBAN SETUPS

Reference is made to the Minister for Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Honourable Doctor Anxious Masuka’s press release issued on 03. January 2024 in connection with illegal settlements on agricultural land and criminal acts by land barons who are unlawfully parcelling land in both rural and urban setups. This statement has also been buttressed by the remarks made by Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Honourable Winston Chitando and Minister of National Housing and Amenities, Honourable Daniel Garwe on Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation Television on rd January 2024.

The public is accordingly advised that the Zimbabwe Republic Police will arrest anyone engaged in illegal land allocation irrespective of status and social standing.

