South Africa: All African Alliance Movement (AAAM) Has Shown Support For Umkhonto We Sizwe

Some members of the religious sector have expressed concern about the current state of the country and have chosen to support the newly formed MK political party in the upcoming elections.

During his address, Zuma praised the religious leaders for taking a stand and questioned why the issues faced by people living in informal settlements were not being addressed. He emphasised the need for discussions and actions to improve the lives and rights of the people of South Africa. Zuma also raised the issue of voting secrecy, suggesting that the voting process should be more transparent, with votes being counted in public view. He said:

Who are the people that live in informal settlements? In whose land? Why are we not fixing this? What are we scared of? This does not need war, it needs discussions among people that we fix the lives and rights of the people of South Africa.

Maybe we need to change the way to vote. What is this thing of the vote a secret that no one knows? Then it is counted elsewhere. Why aren’t the votes of people counted in the full view of the public? I’m sorry, I’m even knocking over things speaking in frustration…

Despite his support for the new party, it should be noted that Zuma remains a member of the ruling party African National Congress (ANC), SABC News reported. Zuma announced last month that he will not campaign for ANC in the upcoming elections. Instead, he will vote for the uMkhontho weSizwe (MK) party, which is registered with the Electoral Commission of SA.

Zuma expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of the ANC, stating that it has changed from the party he joined 64 years ago. However, he mentioned that he could never completely leave the ANC and would always consider himself a member. He expressed disappointment in the practices introduced by his successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa, which he believes are different from the traditional values of the ANC.

