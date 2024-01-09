Teachers Are Demanding A Minimum Wage Of US$1,260

It is evident that the cost of living has been steadily increasing, with inflation impacting various aspects of daily life.

This includes essential expenses such as housing, utilities, food, and healthcare.

Teachers, like many other professionals, are feeling the strain of these rising costs, which is affecting their ability to meet their financial obligations and provide for their families.

ARTUZ believes that a minimum wage of US$1,260 would be fair and necessary to maintain quality education and invest strategically in the education system, considering the current inflationary trends. They argue that increasing teachers’ salaries would help retain experienced educators and attract new talent to the profession, ultimately enhancing the overall quality of education.

The union emphasises that fair wages not only address immediate financial challenges but also boost teachers’ morale and job satisfaction, positively impacting student outcomes. ARTUZ criticises the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) as an ineffective platform for salary negotiations and calls for alternative channels for meaningful dialogue with teachers’ representatives.

The Zimbabwean government faces a big challenge as there is a risk of school disruptions due to unhappy teachers. Today, on January 9th, public schools opened for the first term of 2024. ARTUZ has stated that teacher morale is extremely low. The union said many teachers have decided to take part in sit-ins to express their discontent. They are hoping that the government will announce a salary review soon so that teaching and learning can resume smoothly in schools.

