Teachers Are Demanding A Minimum Wage Of US$1,260
The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) is demanding a minimum wage of US$1,260 from the government, expressing concerns that the current monthly pay of US$300 for teachers is jeopardising the smooth opening of schools. The union emphasises that teachers are suffering due to the high inflation rates in the country, ZimLive reported citing the union’s correspondence to government ministries, the Public Service Commission, and the Finance Ministry.
ARTUZ’s secretary general, Robson Chere, urges authorities to prioritize the well-being of teachers and address the challenges caused by the increasing cost of living. Chere said:
The current cost of living has risen significantly, and it is imperative that our teachers are adequately compensated to ensure their well-being and to maintain the quality of education in our schools.Feedback
It is evident that the cost of living has been steadily increasing, with inflation impacting various aspects of daily life.
This includes essential expenses such as housing, utilities, food, and healthcare.
Teachers, like many other professionals, are feeling the strain of these rising costs, which is affecting their ability to meet their financial obligations and provide for their families.
ARTUZ believes that a minimum wage of US$1,260 would be fair and necessary to maintain quality education and invest strategically in the education system, considering the current inflationary trends. They argue that increasing teachers’ salaries would help retain experienced educators and attract new talent to the profession, ultimately enhancing the overall quality of education.
The union emphasises that fair wages not only address immediate financial challenges but also boost teachers’ morale and job satisfaction, positively impacting student outcomes. ARTUZ criticises the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) as an ineffective platform for salary negotiations and calls for alternative channels for meaningful dialogue with teachers’ representatives.
The Zimbabwean government faces a big challenge as there is a risk of school disruptions due to unhappy teachers. Today, on January 9th, public schools opened for the first term of 2024. ARTUZ has stated that teacher morale is extremely low. The union said many teachers have decided to take part in sit-ins to express their discontent. They are hoping that the government will announce a salary review soon so that teaching and learning can resume smoothly in schools.
