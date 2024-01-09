Tshabangu Has Issued A Warning About Potential Recalls Within CCC

This country needs great leaders. It needs people who are clear on ideology. Mnangagwa and Zanu won’t do anything for this country and we can’t follow their route. We will revamp this party. We will put it on track so that it has structures. We will go to congress and adopt a constitution so that we are able to make decisions as a collective body.

Tshabangu’s spokesperson, Khaliphani Phugeni, accused Ostallos Siziba, the CCC’s deputy spokesperson, of double standards. Phugeni claimed that Siziba sought Tshabangu’s signature to file for candidacy but later obtained another signature in Harare. Phugeni alleged that Siziba attempted to deceive them, but emphasized that Moreblessing Tembo was the sole CCC candidate in the constituency.

In response, Siziba denied the allegations and stated that he filed for candidacy after being signed for by the party’s signatory, Senator Sthabile Mlilo. Siziba said:

I filed after I was signed for by the party’s signatory senator Sthabile Mlilo. I have never interacted with Phugeni or Tshabangu. I am the official party candidate.

Tshabangu’s initial recalls were launched last year shortly after Parliamentarians and councillors had taken the oath of office. He argued that the recalled people had ceased to belong to the CCC party. By-elections were held in December to fill vacant posts while others are scheduled for February this year.

