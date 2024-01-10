ZIMTA Bus Accident: Driver Killed In Head-on Collision

We report sadly that our ZIMTA bus (Harare) was involved in a fatal head-on collision with a haulage truck in the Macheke area this afternoon (Monday).

It is with great sadness that we lost the driver Odreck Ndhlovu. Ndhlovu was a dedicated worker who lost his life while on duty and we mourn the loss of one of our own.

We grieve with his family which has lost a father, brother, son and breadwinner.