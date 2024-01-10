ZIMTA Bus Accident: Driver Killed In Head-on Collision
A Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association (ZIMTA) bus was involved in a head-on collision with a haulage truck in Macheke on Monday resulting in the death of the bus driver.
The driver Odreck Ndhlovu, was aged 51.
ZIMTA Chief Executive Officer Dr Sifiso Ndlovu confirmed the accident to the union’s website. He said:
We report sadly that our ZIMTA bus (Harare) was involved in a fatal head-on collision with a haulage truck in the Macheke area this afternoon (Monday).
It is with great sadness that we lost the driver Odreck Ndhlovu. Ndhlovu was a dedicated worker who lost his life while on duty and we mourn the loss of one of our own.
We grieve with his family which has lost a father, brother, son and breadwinner.
Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said that over 130 deaths were recorded in road traffic accidents between 15th December 2022 and 8th January 2023.
The majority of road traffic accidents in Zimbabwe are attributed to speeding. The country’s poor road network and defective vehicles also contribute to road carnage.
