Driver With Zimbabwe Licence And Wrong Number Plates Stopped In English Town

They later discovered that one set of plates had expired around nine years ago and that the driver had no insurance.

This resulted in the acting officers reporting the driver, who was using a Zimbabwe licence at the time, for all of the offences.

Wiltshire Police’s Specialist Operations team posted a photo of the car on X (formerly Twitter) and said:

Roads Policing Unit have this vehicle seized in Swindon. Attention drawn as trade plates displayed on the vehicle did not match front and rear. One set expired in 2023, the other in 2015. Driver on a Zimbabwe licence did not have any insurance. Vehicle and trade plates seized, driver reported.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Zimbabwean drivers can use their licences to drive on roads in Britain.

According to a report by AllinZimbabwe, there have been reports of some Zimbabweans using counterfeit metal driver’s licenses in the UK, which has prompted the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) in the UK to require Certificates of Competency. These certificates are now part of the conversion process.

