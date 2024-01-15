Cholera: Two Zimbabwean Nationals Hospitalised In SA's Limpopo Province

The patients, both Zimbabwean men, aged 43 and 27, upon their return from the festivities, presented to Musina and Hellen Franz Hospitals, respectively, with cholera-like symptoms.

He said when the two men visited the Limpopo health facilities, they were “immediately” admitted and tested. Added Muavha:

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Cholera is a highly infectious and potentially life-threatening disease caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. The most common symptoms include severe diarrhoea, vomiting, and dehydration. If left untreated, cholera can lead to severe complications and even death.

He said when staff at the two institutions became aware of the suspected cholera cases, immediate measures were taken to ensure the patients’ admission and treatment following established protocols. Said Muavha:

Our medical teams are closely monitoring their condition and providing the necessary medical care to facilitate their recovery. We would like to emphasise that cholera is primarily transmitted through contaminated food and water. Therefore, individuals must practice good hygiene, such as washing hands frequently with soap and clean water, especially before eating or preparing food.

He appealed for calm but urged the public to be vigilant, and to promptly seek medical attention if they or anyone they know experience symptoms consistent with cholera.

Zimbabwe is currently battling a cholera outbreak, with the Health and Child Care Ministry updating over the weekend that the disease had spread to 58 of the country’s 64 districts.

More than more than 17 700 suspected cholera cases and 318 suspected cholera deaths have been recorded.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment