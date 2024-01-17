More Than 50% Of Zimbabwe's Employed Workforce Earns Less Than US$18 Per Month - Report

6 minutes ago Wed, 17 Jan 2024 05:25:14 GMT

More than 50% of Zimbabwe’s employed workforce earns less than US$18 per month, according to a market insights organisation called DOTZEDW. When calculated in the local currency (RTGS dollar), this salary amount corresponds to ZW$200,000 or lower, NewZimbabwe reported. This is nearly four times lower than the country’s Poverty Datum Line (PDL) for a family of six, which was ZWS840,000 as of December 2023.

Zimbabwe has been facing an economic crisis for over two decades, resulting in depleted savings, reduced salaries, high unemployment rates, and constant price increases for essential goods. Many skilled professionals in both the government and private sector have left the country in search of better-paying opportunities within and outside of Africa.

The majority of employment in Zimbabwe is in the informal sector, leaving those in the formal sector with limited representation in labour disputes regarding their low wages. Workers are often forced to accept whatever salary is offered to them out of fear that someone else will take their position if they are fired.

