Woman Arrested For Alleging That Adela Construction Was Selling Sewage Water
A woman named Sandra Mazviita Pamberi has been arrested for alleging that Adela Construction Company was fetching and selling sewage water. The police arrested her is currently being held at Highlands Police Station.
She is being charged with violating Section 164C of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23], which deals with cyber crimes. According to this law, if someone uses a computer or information system to spread false information about a person to cause harm to them psychologically or economically, they can be charged with a criminal offence. The punishment for this offence can be a fine or imprisonment for up to five years or both.
Sandra Mazviita Pamberi’s video went viral on social media, where she alleged that Adela Construction was fetching and selling sewage water. Adela Contracting has denied the allegations. The company stated that they do not sell sewage water in Harare and that their main business is supplying and hiring construction equipment. Said the company:
We do not distribute water for purposes of profit to private individuals or corporates, and our company have never ventured in such business.
They explained that they were working on a road construction project and diverted rainwater from a stream for the roadworks. They clarified that the water they used was not sewage water and was only used for road compaction.
The Cyber and Data Protection Act (Chapter 12:07) became law in December 2021. It aims to protect data and increase confidence in the secure use of information and communication technologies. This law amends other existing laws related to cyber crimes and data protection. The Act introduced new criminal offences related to computer systems, data storage, and electronic communications. More on the Act:
- The Cyber and Data Protection Act provides quicker and affordable access to recourse for victims of harassment, circulation of false messages, and cyberbullying through the criminal justice system.
- The Act introduces criminal offences related to computer systems, computer data, data storage mediums, data codes, and devices.
- These offences include hacking, unlawful acquisition of data, unlawful interference with data or data storage mediums, unlawful interference with computer systems, unlawful disclosure of data code, and unlawful use of data or devices.
- The Act criminalizes certain conduct related to electronic communications and materials, including cyberbullying and the transmission of false messages.
- Specific offences under this category include the transmission of data messages inciting violence or damage to property, sending threatening data messages, spam, the transmission of intimate images without consent, production and dissemination of racist and xenophobic material, and identity-related offences.
- The Act also establishes offences against children, such as recording genitalia and buttocks beneath clothing without consent, production, distribution, and possession of child sexual abuse material, and exposing children to pornography.
- All the aforementioned offences carry a fine ranging from level 10 to level 14, and imprisonment for a minimum period of 5 to 10 years.
The Act aims to provide victims of harassment, false messages, and cyberbullying with accessible and affordable recourse through the criminal justice system.