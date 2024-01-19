Mwonzora Elected As Spokesperson Of NERA, A Union Of 25 Parties Pushing For Electoral Reforms

Previously, Nelson Chamisa, the current leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), the main opposition party, had threatened to boycott elections until electoral reforms were implemented. He has, however, contested in all previous elections.

Electoral reforms were also recommended in the Mothlanthe Commission report, which investigated the August 1, 2018 shooting incident in Harare. During the incident, six civilians protesting against the delayed release of presidential election results were fatally shot by the police and army.

Zimbabwe’s history of disputed elections has strained its relations with Western powers and other countries. These entities now demand electoral reforms as a prerequisite for re-engagement. Notable elections, such as those in 2008, 2018, and 2023, have been marred by allegations of ZANU PF violence against opposition supporters and claims of election result manipulation in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Some political analysts argue that the ruling party, ZANU PF, lacks the motivation to implement electoral reforms as the current system benefits them.

There are concerns among some observers that the National Electoral Reforms Agenda in Zimbabwe may not achieve its intended objectives. They speculate that the hidden agenda might be to financially benefit its members rather than bringing about substantial reforms.

