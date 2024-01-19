WATCH: Video In Which Mazviita Alleged Adela Was Selling Sewage Water

5 minutes ago Fri, 19 Jan 2024 07:58:37 GMT

A woman named Sandra Mazviita Pamberi has been arrested for alleging that Adela Construction Company was fetching and selling sewage water. The police arrested her is currently being held at Highlands Police Station.

She is being charged with violating Section 164C of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23], which deals with cyber crimes. According to this law, if someone uses a computer or information system to spread false information about a person to cause harm to them psychologically or economically, they can be charged with a criminal offence. The punishment for this offence can be a fine or imprisonment for up to five years or both.

Sandra Mazviita Pamberi’s video went viral on social media, where she alleged that Adela Construction was fetching and selling sewage water. Watch the video:

