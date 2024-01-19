WATCH: Video In Which Mazviita Alleged Adela Was Selling Sewage Water
A woman named Sandra Mazviita Pamberi has been arrested for alleging that Adela Construction Company was fetching and selling sewage water. The police arrested her is currently being held at Highlands Police Station.
She is being charged with violating Section 164C of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23], which deals with cyber crimes. According to this law, if someone uses a computer or information system to spread false information about a person to cause harm to them psychologically or economically, they can be charged with a criminal offence. The punishment for this offence can be a fine or imprisonment for up to five years or both.
Sandra Mazviita Pamberi’s video went viral on social media, where she alleged that Adela Construction was fetching and selling sewage water. Watch the video:
Adela Contracting has denied the allegations.
The company stated that they do not sell sewage water in Harare and that their main business is supplying and hiring construction equipment. Said the company:
We do not distribute water for purposes of profit to private individuals or corporates, and our company have never ventured in such business.
They explained that they were working on a road construction project and diverted rainwater from a stream for the roadworks. They clarified that the water they used was not sewage water and was only used for road compaction.
The Cyber and Data Protection Act (Chapter 12:07) became law in December 2021. It aims to protect data and increase confidence in the secure use of information and communication technologies. This law amends other existing laws related to cyber crimes and data protection. The Act introduced new criminal offences related to computer systems, data storage, and electronic communications.