Zimbabwe Set To Receive One Million Cholera Vaccines

8 minutes ago Sun, 21 Jan 2024 06:57:54 GMT

Zimbabwe is this week set to take delivery of a consignment of close to one million cholera vaccines from the International Coordinating Group (ICG), which will be delivered in batches.

The Sunday Mail reported that the Ministry of Health and Child Care has secured about 2 2 million doses of the oral cholera vaccine (OCV).

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Aspect Maunganidze said they will roll out a vaccination programme starting on 29 February. He said:

