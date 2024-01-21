Zimbabwe Set To Receive One Million Cholera Vaccines
Zimbabwe is this week set to take delivery of a consignment of close to one million cholera vaccines from the International Coordinating Group (ICG), which will be delivered in batches.
The Sunday Mail reported that the Ministry of Health and Child Care has secured about 2 2 million doses of the oral cholera vaccine (OCV).
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Aspect Maunganidze said they will roll out a vaccination programme starting on 29 February. He said:
We expect these vaccines in Zimbabwe anytime next week (this week). We then intend to start the vaccination programme from February 29, 2024, in a phased approach in the hotspots.
We will be targeting the hotspot areas, also known as Prioritised Areas for Multi-Sectoral Interventions, where cases are being reported currently.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
These areas include targeted districts in the most affected provinces of Harare, Manicaland, Masvingo, Midlands, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West and Mashonaland Central.
The districts targeted are Mutare Rural and Urban, Buhera, Gutu, Chiredzi, Mwenezi, Mberengwa, Zvishavane, Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe, Kariba, Mazowe, Mbire and Mt Darwin.
In Harare province, Dr Maunganidze said, vaccines will be administered in Kuwadzana, Glen View, Budiriro, Mbare, Southlea Park, Highfield, Glen Norah and Chitungwiza.
Maunganidze said everyone above the age of one year will be eligible to receive a dose. He added:
For this campaign, only one dose will be given as opposed to the usual two doses.
One dose will protect the individual for at least six months as opposed to two doses, which have a protection of above three years.
The vaccine is not an end to cholera, but a temporary measure which should be complemented with tangible investment in safe water provision, health education on hygiene practices, increase in sanitation coverages, elimination of open defecation and removal of solid waste.
The streets need to be clean with no dumping and avoidance of food vending and preparation from undesignated areas.
Zimbabwe is currently battling a cholera outbreak that has so far claimed 71 lives, while more than 340 others are suspected to have succumbed to the disease.
As of 18 January 2024, Zimbabwe had reported 19 090 suspected cholera cases, 2 231 confirmed cases and 18 340 recoveries.
More: Pindula News