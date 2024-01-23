Zimbabweans Assault Truck Driver For Blocking Their Bus While Fleeing Police In SA

The bus was spotted on the Ben Schoeman Highway coming from the Fountains area and travelling in the direction of Centurion by Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) officers in the accident unit.

The bus was carrying too many passengers with some passengers reportedly crowded behind the front windscreen next to the driver.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said when the bus was stopped, the driver produced a Zimbabwean driving licence and passport and a fake cross-border permit. He said:

Passengers on the bus instructed the driver to drive away from the scene.

Mahamba said the officers gave chase and instructed the driver to stop, but he refused. Said Mahamba:

The TMPD members called for backup from the overload control unit, regional members from Centurion, the tactical response team and the crime prevention unit. While they were in pursuit a truck driver who saw what was happening tried to block the bus and the vehicle stopped. Zimbabwean nationals exited the bus and allegedly assaulted the truck driver.

He said the driver of the bus drove into the TMPD vehicle.

The bus driver and two Zimbabwean nationals were arrested while other bus occupants ran away.

South Africa is struggling to prevent hundreds of Zimbabweans from illegally crossing the border daily.

Reports suggest that millions of Zimbabweans reside in South Africa, with the majority having crossed the border in search of better economic opportunities.

